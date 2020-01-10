good-morning-britain’s-ben-shephard-makes-mean-prince-harry-jab-after-madame-tussauds-waxwork-removed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard made a mean jab about Prince Harry’s hair live on the show.

The presenter, along with co-star Kate Garraway, welcomed the waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the studio after they were removed from Madame Tussauds.

However, only one thing was on Ben’s mind, as he urged the camera to focus on the back of Harry’s head and insisted they’d been ‘generous’ with his hair.

‘I can’t remember the last time Harry’s head looked like that,’ he laughed.

Ouch.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they would be stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family, the waxworks were removed from the famous museum.

Steve Davies, General Manager at the capital city’s branch said: ‘Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals.

‘From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set.’

Images of the display now show an empty space next to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip where the couple once stood.’

Ben’s comment was at least a little tamer than co-star Piers Morgan’s previous remarks.

After he shared his thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s big move in a round of tweets, Piers continued to brand the move ‘pathetic’ and urged Queen Elizabeth to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles.

In his latest column for MailOnline, the GMB host blasted the pair’s decision to split their time between the UK and North America (suggesting it will create a ‘giant hypocritical carbon footprint’), rules for the media moving forward and their move to be ‘financially independent’.

‘If they want to be the new Kardashians, they’ll get treated like the new Kardashians,’ Piers fumed, as he later added: ‘I’ve made no secret of my dislike for, and distrust of Meghan.’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





