good-morning-britain-branded-‘sick’-as-kate-garraway-and-ben-shephard-interview-woman-whose-sister-died-in-iran-plane-crash

Good Morning Britain has been branded ‘sick’ and ‘despicable’ after hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard interviewed a woman whose sister died in the recent Iran plane crash.

All 179 people on board the Ukrainian Airlines Boeing 737-80, which crashed in Tehran, were tragically killed.

It has been claimed by Donald Trump that the plane was shot down after by an Iranian missile, however the head of Iran’s of Civil Aviation Organisation has denied the ‘illogical rumours’.

Kate and Ben were seen asking Navaz Ebrahim, who viewers described as ‘in shock’, how she found out about her sister’s death, if she found it surreal, and if she wants to find out ‘the truth’.

She recalled the ordeal of getting worried about her sister when she saw a plane had crashed, and explained that she called her mum in Iran to find out the details.

‘As soon as she said it was the Ukraine airline I was starting to shake,’ Navaz said.

She went on to say: ‘It’s unbelievable, we still can’t believe this has happened, two beautiful souls.’

With the line of questioning continuing, she added: ‘I’m sure the truth will come out regardless, all I know is two beautiful souls are gone and they’re not coming back.

Viewers have been left fuming by the segment:

This is horrendous. Trying to get a scoop from the suffering of this woman. Sick bastards. #gmb — David Dowling (@DavidDo98353949) January 10, 2020

Despicable lines of questioning, the poor woman is obviously in shock and grieving for her family. She shouldn’t be subjected to inflammatory and inane questions…awful to watch. #gmb — Fi ❄☃️❄⛄❄ (@Fibutton) January 10, 2020

#GMB let them grieve for god sake. — Tony Dryer (@tonydryer) January 10, 2020

She’s still in absolute shock. Poor woman. This is disgusting “journalism” and tv #gmb — ✨ Sara ✨ (@SaraLouisexxxx) January 10, 2020

#gmb I find this a bit sick tbh. Asking a woman whose family members died “you must feel awful”….. nah Ben I’m grand actually… come on… we aren’t learning anything from this… it’s gutter journalism — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤 ℕ𝕚𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕄𝕦𝕘𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕤🐝 (@frostycornet) January 10, 2020

Metro.co.uk has contacted ITV for comment.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





