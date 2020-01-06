good-morning-britain-audiences-can’t-get-heads-around-new-format-as-piers-morgan-rocks-up-30-minutes-later-than-usual

Good Morning Britain’s format has had an overhaul to welcome in the new year but audiences are struggling to adjust.

Instead of Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid kicking off the programme at 6am like the good old days, newsreader Charlotte Hawkins has the first half-an-hour to herself to read the latest headlines without any interruption.

Following Charlotte’s segment, the hosts are welcomed into the studio to carry on the breakfast show as normal.

This revamp is part of ITV’s new schedule which sees Good Morning Britain and This Morning extended by half-an-hour.

Reminding viewers of the changes, the show’s official Twitter account posted: ‘Good Morning Britain. For the next 30 minutes, @CharlotteHawkns is going to bring you the top stories you’re waking up to.

‘Then at 6.30am, Charlotte will be joined by @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 until 9am.’

Good Morning Britain. For the next 30 minutes, @CharlotteHawkns is going to bring you the top stories you’re waking up to. Then at 6.30am, Charlotte will be joined by @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 until 9am. pic.twitter.com/b9A4qPo0Nb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 6, 2020

But audiences couldn’t quite get their heads around the shaken up schedule and shared their annoyance on Twitter.

‘I don’t like the new format! Please do something it’s all too serious and sensible too quickly,’ complained one viewer.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another added: ‘Is this the new format? If so not happy as only watch until 6: 30 so no longer going to see Piers Morgan. It was my morning laugh. Not happy.’

Good Morning Britain viewers are struggling to adjust to the new format

@GMB upset with the new format already #gmb #piersfrom6 — David Hunter (@davehunter64) January 6, 2020

@piersmorgan please come back at 6, I cant get my head around this new format! #GMB — David Hunter (@davehunter64) January 6, 2020

@piersmorgan I don’t like the new format! Please do something 😭😭it’s all too serious and sensible too quickly. #GMB — Adam Craig (@acraiguk) January 6, 2020

#GMB Is this the new format? If so not happy as only watch until 6: 30 so no longer going to see #piersmorgan. It was my morning laugh. Not happy — Tina Cleveland (@Bellavilla1) January 6, 2020

#gmb what is this? I watch Piers Morgan at 6am whilst having tea in bed and it sets me up for the day. I’m up and running by 6: 30am so this lateness doesn’t work for me. Tell him to get into work for a 6am start!🤨 — Whitehorses (@pinkmonkeygin) January 6, 2020

@piersmorgan As much as we love Charlotte this half hour wait to see our breakfast tv champion is getting quite irritating #GMB — Mike Ruddick (@MikeRuddick) January 6, 2020

New Year, new Good Morning Britain, eh?

Addressing the overhaul, Piers commented: ‘The bad news is, to all those thinking great, we don’t have to listen to him ranting on, you will get to listen to me rant on for an extra half-hour from 6.30am to 9 o’clock because we’re running live through the morning now.’

Joys of joys.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.





