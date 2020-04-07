good-girls-season-4:-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-upcoming-season!

Good Girls is an American crime comedy-drama TV series. It is created by Jenna Bans that premiered on NBC on February 26, 2018. The series is executive produced by Jenna Bans, Dean Parisot, and Jeannine Reneshaw for Universal Television.It is pretty apparent how popular and prominent Good Girls became since season 1. It creates a strong fan base and become the most compelling show of all time on NBC. However, fans are waiting eagerly fr when season 4 is going to release.After the release of season 3 in February 2020,s a bit it too early to say when season 4 is releasing. At present, there is no information or announcement regarding season 4. But seeing the excitement of the fans about the series, there should be a season 4 surely taking place next year.The main cast of Good Girls consists of three women. They are Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth “Beth” Boland, a mother of 4 & a housewife. Retta as Ruby Hill, Beth’s best friend, and a waitress. Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Beth’s younger sister.The story mainly revolves around these three mothers, who are trying to make ends meet and having a hard time doing so. After trying everything they can, they planned a heist to rob a supermarket, but their plan falls apart when one gets recognized by the store manager for a whole another reason. It’s interesting to see what happens in season 4. But before rushing into that, we better slow down and enjoy season 3 for now. Season 3 ends in June 2020.Fans are really excited to know how season 3 ends and whether there will be a reason four or not as no announcement of that has been made yet!