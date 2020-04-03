“good-girls-season-3”:-what-plan-the-trio-has-this-time???-the-addition-to-the-cast-and-release-date-are-intact-here!!!

Good Girls Season 3 premiered on 16 February, and with its initial episodes, the series has garnered a very wonderful response from the audience. The show follows the lives of three Michigan mothers, two of them sisters, as they try to gain financial stability in their lives. They then decide that they should pull off a supermarket heist, which in itself sounds like a bizarre heist, but when they go forward with their plan, they realize that they may have gotten into more than they bargained for. The storyline flows very smoothly alongside being hilarious. The casting for the show is very well thought out, which is an added advantage.

The second season finale left us gaping as Beth decided to shoot Rio inside of Det. The step was taken by her as she felt that it could help her create an ally in the FBI. But we do not know for sure about Rio’s death as he is offered a deal by Turner to save his life, but the fact whether he accepts or declines the offer is not shown in season 2. On the other hand, Beth believes that she has discovered a way to create counterfeit money, but Ruby and Annie are unsure of these schemes as they barely survived the last time. This could result in a lot of tension between them in season 3.

A lot of the original cast has returned the show for season 3, and they are Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth “Beth,” Boland, Retta as Ruby Hill, Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Reno Wilson as Stanley Hill, Manny Montana as Christopher and a few others as well. The trio is seeking the help of a graphic designer to help them in their latest venture, and Charlyne Yi is all set to take on the role. The character is sort of meant to have mildly impaired social skills and is going to be an addition to the trio. The series that is currently telecasting on NBC might come to Netflix but later, in a matter of months.