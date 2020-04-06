good-girls-season-3:-protecting-our-family-in-ways-unimaginable!

Good girls is a crime drama where the girls can do anything to protect their families, created by Jenna Bannes and broadcasted on NBC and later at Netflix it would be released all at once. The third ongoing season has been renewed and is expected to be aired during 2021.

Picture:NBC

Good girls season 2 ended with a lot of mysteries that will be solved in ghe third season itself. The new counterfeit money mystery being one of those to be solved. Death of Rio and if he cooperates with Turner to catch Beth.

What have we learnt so far?

The promo of episode 7 from season 3 has taught us that tge girls ain’t interested in learning any lessons now. The worse part rests with the fact how despite lending themselves into so much troubles, they don’t stop and learn. Not only them, but Beth is also seen getting into troubles.

How’s Beth lending himself into troubles?

Beth, who’s trying to save Max is getting into troubles himself. The ending of the sixth season shows how, Lucy’s bird is possessed by Beth and Dean. Despite Beth and Rio try their best to keep Beth out of trouble, the reality turns out differently.

Insight into the characters

Beth is caring for those she views as innocent and doesn’t want to get rid of them as easily pr crudely as Rio. Hence they both are seen as poles apart in terms of character. However, Beth is even seen differing from that rigid- thoughtful nature of hers when she opens about Lucy’s death to Max. However, he knew that Beth was involved with that incident and was revoking jer guilt by telling him that. Had the other ladies not told him the truth,he could’ve done something much more than though of from him.