Goo Goo Dolls coming to the new St. Louis Music Park

John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in 2016.Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Goo Goo Dolls’ “The Miracle Pill Summer Tour” is at the new St. Louis Music Park on July 31. Also on the bill are Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.Concert time is at 7 p.m.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office. A four-pack of select tickets are $75 while supplies last.The tour kicks off July 23 in Boise, Idaho, and supports Goo Goo Dolls album “Miracle Pill.”

