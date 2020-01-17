gonzalo-higuain: ‘people-expect-everything-from-you-if-you-are-good’

There is something almost childlike in the joy with which Gonzalo Higuaín reacts to scoring a goal. “Some players think about how to celebrate, but I am not like that,” he says. “I just feel all the adrenalin of the match and I go crazy. I do the first thing that comes into my mind.”
That artlessness is precious to Higuaín, and an unusual feature in a striker who has operated at the very highest level for well over a decade. Yet it is no front: this is a man who cares about his profession, and still thrives on the primal thrill of goalscoring, while retaining a sense of perspective.
When he returned to Juventus last summer after his loan spell at Chelsea, he decided to forsake the traditional No 9 shirt in favour of the No 21, in honour of his daughter, Alma, who was born on May 21. “I wanted her to be with me on the pitch every time and hoped she could bring me good luck, which she is doing,” he says.
Higuaín is still only 32, and has no imminent plans to retire, but it is no surprise that he has given thought to what he wants to do when his playing days are over. He intends to open his own academy, either at home in Argentina or in Italy, with a specific aim beyond coaching. That aim is to educate young players in dealing with the “external pressure, fan pressure, business ideas” that can infect the game and avoid some of the “mistakes” he has made along the way.
What mistakes, precisely? “I don’t need to give explanations. Everybody knows what I mean when I say that, around football, everything is not always good.”
Indeed, Higuaín likes a quote from England manager Gareth Southgate: “I’m involved in a sport that I love and an industry that at times I don’t like”.
Higuaín says: “I want them [children] to be fully aware that playing football is awesome, but what is behind football can sometimes be different. It’s very important to me and I want to share my experience and go through the problems I have faced because I don’t want them to.”
One of those problematic experiences was his loan spell at Chelsea last season, after another unhappy spell at AC Milan was cut short.
At Chelsea, he was reunited with Maurizio Sarri – now his coach at Juventus – but the combination of a mid-season arrival and Chelsea’s faltering form did not help him.
Five goals in 13 league games, he argues, was a respectable return, although he accepts expectations were higher. “I could have done better. But I think what I did is not bad and then we managed to win the Europa League and reached the Champions League, so they were good results. People expected more from me, but I think the goals were fine in that short time.”
He pauses to consider his next point. “If you are a good player then people expect everything from you,” he says. “But sometimes people don’t take into account that you are coming from a different league, from the Italian one that is completely different, to the Premier League. People don’t consider the fact that I played there for only a few months.
“Yes, I understand that they expected more from me and I appreciate that because that means that they relied on me. I also know that people have good expectations from the best players. I always welcome criticism, provided that it is constructive and not destructive. I just want to say that I had the chance to play in one of the best leagues in the world.”
Higuaín certainly enjoyed his chance to work again with Sarri, who had also coached him at Napoli. “I have learnt a lot from every manager I have worked with, but there’s no doubt Mr Sarri is the one who gets the best out of me. He never gives up. Sarri is so stubborn and, with me, it helps.”
It sounds like Higuaín is also a stubborn character? “Yes!” he exclaims in English, a language he understands, although he prefers to be interviewed in Spanish. “We have a good relationship but, as we are both stubborn, sometimes we clash, but it’s a good conflict.
“There’s nothing wrong with being stubborn: if you are not stubborn enough, you don’t have success and you disappear among the others. And I am only stubborn in football.” There is a great quote on Higuaín, from Sarri, about his appetite for goals: “Higuaín will score for as long as he is alive. He is goals. He is a goal animal, an infernal machine.”
Higuaín laughs when it is read to him.
“I think that Mr Sarri and I take out the best of each other. He saw me, he was with me, he witnessed the best season I have had [with Napoli in 2015-16] and that’s why he knows me so well and maybe that’s why he said it. The problem is Mr Sarri has never said that to me! I know he has told others, but not me!”
Sarri has led Juventus, once again, to the top of Serie A and the last 16 of the Champions League, where they face Lyon next month, with Sarri shaping one of the most potent attacks in European football as Higuaín lines up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Paolo Dybala.
There is a sense that the coach’s methods are clicking in the second half of the campaign after a “difficult adjustment”.
“Now, we are completely in line with Mr Sarri’s ideas and that is really good because there are only four months of the season left and we cannot fail now. If you fail in August, at the beginning of the season, then OK, you can recover, you can adjust something. But if you fail now, the game is over.”
Juventus, he argues, are a team who can win “even if everybody is playing badly”. It is a quality which has led to eight Italian league titles in a row, with Higuaín arguing that the club’s greatest “rivals” are themselves. “What I mean by that is that if we have done so well so far and, if, all of a sudden, out of the blue, somebody comes and starts to win titles instead of us, that’s because we have relaxed.”
The same does not exist in Europe. Juventus have not won the Champions League since 1996, losing no fewer than five finals, and, for Higuaín, it is his burning ambition. “The only dream I have is winning it,” he admits. “I have played in the leagues I wanted to play in and scored in those leagues. My career has been amazing. I don’t have anything to add or improve apart from this dream. I know that it is forbidden to say it but, in the end, it makes sense. We all want to win the Champions League.”
While Higuaín talks about hard work and practice, there is something else required when it comes to scoring goals. “In this case, less is more,” he explains. “If you think less, then it is better. If you are in the right position to score a goal and you start to think about several options, then you lose the moment; you don’t seize the day. You need to give it a try and you need to try the first thing that comes into your mind. It’s a kind of an instinct.”
In 2015-16, Higuaín, who also spent six seasons at Real Madrid, finished as Serie A top-scorer with 36 goals in 35 games, beating a record that stood for 66 years set by the legendary Milan striker Gunnar Nordahl.
“And I didn’t play in every game!” Higuaín laughs. “Actually, I beat two records: the modern one by Luca Toni [31 goals in 2005-6] and the older one by Nordahl. I know that beating these records is very difficult because we are talking about the Italian championship and scoring 36 goals in a season is not an easy task.”
Yet for all his prolificacy, that instinctive joy when the ball finds the net has stayed with him, restoring him to the football of his childhood.
“It is an amazing emotion – looking at the stadium and seeing that everybody is supporting you and screaming at your goal. It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had.”