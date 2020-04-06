Goliath Season 4 Latest Updates – Cast, Release Date, Trailer.

All the fans of Goliath can rejoice as it is being renewed for a fourth season.Amazon studios has announced that the series created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro is all set to hit our screens again. It follows the story of Billy Mcbride a lawyer who has faced a lot of difficulties professionally and in his personal life but now is all set to fight for justice in a law system which has made things extremely difficult, where truth can be twisted and turned according to the convenience of the rich and powerful.Throughout seasons we see him tackle problems of injustice and with the dramatic ending in season 3, fans have been eagerly waiting for a new season.There is no word on what the plot of the series could be but the series is most likely to tackle the fact that Billy’s life was endangered in the last season.How will he get out of the difficult situation that he is in?will he make it out alive?will he continue his fight and how? These are some of the major questions to be answered in season 4. As Amazon has announced the series renewal very recently not a lot of steps have yet been taken regarding the shoot. Which is why no trailer is available yet.Talking about the cast the most intriguing question that remains is whether Thorton will be returning as Billy after last season. A lot of characters though are fixed to make an appearance they are Nina Arinda as Patty Solis-Papagia, Diana Hopper as Dennis McBride, and Tania Raymonde as Britney Gold. As the series has had a new antagonist every season the return of Dennis Qade as Wade Blackwood is highly unlikely. Another character that had a definitive ending was Diane Blackwood that is played by Amy Brenneman. Amazon has not yet come out with an official release date for Goliath Season 4, but says that it’s release will most likely follow suit of the other seasons, releasing somewhere later this year.