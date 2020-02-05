golf-governing-bodies-looking-to-solve-issue-of-increasingly-longer-hitting-distances-after-report

Golf’s governing bodies are considering introducing equipment restrictions and regulations in order to rein in the ever-increasing distance players are hitting balls.

The Distance Insights Report, published jointly by the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) and the Royal & Ancient (R&A), revealed that since 2013 the average driving distance across the PGA and European Tours has risen at the rate of a yard a year, now sitting at 294.

At the very top of the men’s game, the likes of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are reducing courses to a far easier level with consistent powerful drives off the tee, aided in part by their equipment. Eight players have driven 400 yards or more so far on the PGA Tour this year.

“We believe that it is time to break the cycle of increasingly longer hitting distances and golf courses and to work to build a long-term future that reinforces golf’s essential challenge and enhances the viability of both existing courses and courses yet to be built,” the report said.

“In reaching this conclusion, we recognise that some have the view that the governing bodies might have done more in addressing the implications of the continuing increases in hitting distances and course lengths.

“Our views have evolved as events have unfolded and new information has become available … and we believe that it is never too late to do the right thing for the future of the game.”

The USGA and R&A will consult manufacturers for their feedback before putting any regulations into place, while the report also left the door open to the possibility of regulation golfers playing under different rules to the professionals.

“This may not be easy but all of us unanimously feel, particularly after getting the data and seeing how clear it is, that something does need to get done,” USGA executive director Mike Davis told Reuters.

“At this point, we just want to disclose that we’ve got a problem the game needs to solve together.”