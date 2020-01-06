golf-2020-audit:-tiger-woods-still-the-headline-act-amid-publicity-hungry-ryder-cup-fanfare-and-fairways-generation-clash 

At the beginning of a new decade, Telegraph Sport is auditing all major sports – our 2020 vision – with new sports each day. Athletics, boxing, cricket, cycling, netball, racing, rugby, tennis, women’s football and F1 have all been published.
Starpower
Tiger Woods is the blockbusting headline act, now more than ever after his major rebirth at last year’s Masters. And it is to the credit of those competing for the centre stage that they cannot so dismissively be swiped off into the wings.
There can be no doubt that the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and, dare we mention him, Patrick Reed possess enough start power between them to keep the sport healthy, even before the Woods career was jolted back into unmissable action.
Indeed, through 2016 and most of 2017, it seemed certain that Woods would not return from his back injury and that it was up to McIlroy and Co to lead the male version of the sport into its brave new future.
McIlroy is definitely capable of commanding the spotlight and even though he has been majorless for the last five seasons, this vulnerability somehow only seems to add to his allure. Koepka can also hold a plot on his own, particularly since he has shown his spiky side in press conferences. Thomas, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood and others can enrapture as well, on any given Sunday.
Woods, however, is something else. He “moves the needle” in a manner that perhaps only Arnold Palmer in his prime could rival. The statistical evidence is written across the TV viewing figures. Consider that the collective US coverage for his Augusta resurrection, averaged 15.4 million, making it the most-watched Masters since Woods’ second victory delivered 19.2 million viewers back in 2001.
Put simply, Woods transcends his sport greater than any other superstar currently operating. And perhaps any before.
On the women’s fairways, the South Korean domination, means that the global audience is at an all-time high and with the young Americans showing signs of answering the call (five representatives in the top 20), the female game could be on the verge of another golden age.
Strength in depth
No other sport has strength in depth like golf and no other sport can boast such a meritocracy. This year, Shane Lowry and Gary Woodland were ranked as world Nos 33 and 24 respectively when they won the Open and US Open and neither was classed as a surprise winner.
This is how it has always been in golf and the quality in the Ryder Cup and, indeed, the Solheim Cup, only emphasises the almost bottomless well of talent in this truly global pursuit.
However, what it is most striking is the age span. Again, it is unrivalled in big-time sport. There is a 44-year-old in the top six of the male game in Woods and there is also a 25-year-old in Spain’s Jon Rahm. Last year, Phil Mickelson won a PGA Tour at 48, as did Matthew Wolff at 20.
In the women’s game, the Asian takeover means the major winners are that much younger, with Ko Jin-young the oldest in 2019 at the age of 24. However go back to 2018, and the 43-year-old Angela Stanford broke her major drought at the Evian Championship. The clash of the generations is across the fairways.
Biggest off-field headache
Golf’s participation levels have and will always be a talking point; whether it was the boom around the Millennium or the supposed spiral to bust that has been happening ever since.
In truth, the decline is slowing and for those of us who look at the numbers as a correction from an unsustainable high, rather than a terminal downturn, the headache is no more than that.
Of far greater import, is the number of young boys and girls being lured into the sport, as well as the number of females per se. The ridiculous disparity between the prize funds in the professional game should be addressed by some sort of unified taskforce that does not yet exist and much must still be done to alter the perception of dusty old clubhouses with even dustier old members.
As much as the golf unions and federations can and do help, it is the clubs itself, certainly within the UK, that must rid themselves of the damaging cliches.
With many local programmes, golf can be accessible across the socio-economics groups. Its health benefits are obvious to those of a certain vintage, but with the advance of the young superstars who spend as much time in the gym as on the range, the value of presenting an athletic image should not be under-estimated.
Hottest ticket of 2020
Even up against the Olympics and Woods trying successfully to defend his Masters title, one event will inevitably overshadow the rest.
The monster that is the Ryder Cup seems bigger and more publicity-hungry than ever before as Europe tries to break the streak that has only seen one away team prevail in the last seven matches.
America are sure to go in to Whistling Straits as overwhelming favourites, but the Wisconsin layout does offer some hope for Padraig Harrington and his team.
It is one of those courses that looks spectacular but does not quite live up to its man-made links image. Nevertheless, it is quirky and Americans did not win any of the three majors it has hosted.
Also, it is remote and with no big city nearby, the crowds should be less volatile than they were in Milwaukee, Chicago, Louisville, Brookline and as they certainly will be in New York in the next US match.
One prediction for 2020
Woods will win a sixth green-jacket, equalling Jack Nicklaus’s record, and return to world No 1 after a seven-year absence. Woods will go into Augusta with a PGA Tour win under his belt and will justify the hype by becoming the first player to retain the Masters title since, erm, Woods in 2002.
With Woods back on the throne, the expectation will boom, with many predicting that he will win two more majors in 2020 to tie Nicklaus’s record haul of 18. The USPGA at Harding Park will offer big opportunities to the 44-year-old, but without a distinct upturn in his accuracy off the tee, he will struggle to contend at Winged Foot for the US Open and at Sandwich for the Open.