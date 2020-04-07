goldfinger-actress-honor-blackman-passes-away-at-94

By Pti |

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 13: 42 [IST]

Honor Blackman, the star of 1964 James Bond movie Goldfinger, has passed away. She was 94. The veteran actor’s family said that Blachman died to due to natural causes at her residence in Lewes, Sussex in the UK. It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family, the family said in a statement to The Guardian. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby, they added. Blackman was born on August 22, 1925, in London, the third of four children of Frederick Blackman, a civil-service statistician, and Edith Eliza Stokes. She started her film journey with a non-speaking role in 1947 movie Fame Is the Spur. She followed it up with appearances in films such as Quartet, Daughter of Darkness, Conspirator and others. Her big moment came in the 1960s when she starred in popular British TV series The Avengers. Blackman essayed the role of fan-favourite Cathy Gale. The show led to her being cast in Sean Connery’s third 007 spy movie Goldfinger. She played Pussy Galore, a pilot with the skills of Judo. Blackman also worked extensively in theatre. She starred in productions like The Sound Of Music, My Fair Lady and Cabaret. Among her other screen roles, Blackman played the goddess Hera in 1963 film Jason and the Argonauts and appeared in Bridget Jones’s Diary. On television, she made guest appearances in shows such as Doctor Who, Colombo and Coronation Street. British filmmaker Edgar Wright mourned Blackman’s demise on Twitter, posting, RIP, ultimate Bond Girl and original Avenger, Honor Blackman. James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson also paid tributes to the veteran actor. Today we mark the passing of a film icon, Honor Blackman who shall forever be remembered as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger. “She was an extraordinary talent and a beloved member of the Bond family. Our thoughts are with her family at this time, they said in a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of the film franchise. Stay Safe, Be Well: Chris Hemsworth To Indian Fans, Reveals Extraction Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow The Originals And Vampire Diaries Star Claire Holt Is Expecting Second Child