golden-retriever-zapped-by-electric-manhole-cover

A golden retriever was left in agony after he was badly shocked by an electric manhole cover.

Lina Schwartz was walking her dog Bowdie on a public sidewalk in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday morning when her dog suddenly collapsed.

‘All of a sudden, my dog started to convulse and seize,’ Schwartz told CBS.

Schwartz knew Bowdie was in pain, but did not realize he was being shocked by an electrified manhole cover.

‘I went and grabbed him, trying to see, “Are you okday?” and he lunged at me and big,’ said Schwartz, who began bleeding from her hand.

Schwartz called her husband, Marc, who rushed to the area and heard Bowdie yelping in pain.

‘It was the loudest screeching animal I’ve ever heard in my entire life. I could hear it a block and a half away, and that was with the windows closed in my car,’ he said.

Marc said his wife rushed to the emergency room while he stayed with Bowdie to try to determine what was wrong.

‘He was absolutely paralyzed. He was stuck,’ Marc said.

Bowdie was covered in a blanket, which allowed Marc to pick him up.

‘It was enough to get him off the manhole cover. At the time, I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was a seizure,’ he said.

Bowdie was taken to the Animal Hospital of Gurnee, where Dr John Hanover checked the injured dog out and discovered he had a bite wound on his own tongue.

Dr Hanover also explained why Bowdie bit Lina Schwartz, saying dogs go into ‘fight or flight mode’ when they are being injured.

‘You know, the sympathetic nervous system kicks in, and they don’t know what’s hurting them, Hanover said.

Bowdie is expected to be recover, but he will suffer post-traumatic stress from the incident, according to Hanover.

Lina Schwartz said she was traumatized by the event as well, adding ‘The scenes from watching him writhe in pain, the scars from that will be with me a long time.’

The Chicago Department of Transportation is still reportedly trying to figure out what happened during the incident.