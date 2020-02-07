Golden Retriever 'breaks Guinness World record' by carrying SIX tennis balls in his mouth at the same time

The latest headlines in your inbox

A golden retriever is set to become a Guinness World Record holder after reportedly fitting a whopping six tennis balls in his mouth at once.

Finley, six, hopes to scoop the title from previous holder Augie – a fellow golden retriever from Texas who managed to squeeze in five in 2003.

The new champion’s owners, Cheri and Rob Molloy from New York, have been vying for official recognition for Finley’s achievements over the past year.

However, it’s been a “challenging process”, they told local paper the Democrat & Chronicle, owing to strict requirements around video submissions and witness statements.

Luckily, they believe Finley does it often enough that his talent is sure to make it into the history books soon.

They told the paper they first saw signs of the pup’s unusual gift when he was two years old.

Their daughter Erin recalled looking over one day and seeing him “trotting over to me with four tennis balls in his mouth”.

Soon, he was carrying five at once, she explained, before eventually graduating to six.

Erin decided it was time to document her pet’s staggering talent, so she created an Instagram account in his honour, using the handle @FinnyBoyMolloy.

The profile now has more than 31.5k followers from all over the world.

The Standard has contacted Guinness World Records for comment.