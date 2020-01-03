golden-globes-guests-will-be-served-an-all-vegan-menu-to-‘send-a-good-message’

People all over the nation are kicking meat and dairy this month as part of Veganuary.

And in Hollywood, the biggest names in TV and film will be doing the same – even if it’s for one night only.

It has been confirmed that the Golden Globes is putting on an all-vegan meal for the attendees of the awards ceremony this Sunday – the first awards show to do so.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) previously had fish on a preview menu in December, but decided to make a grand gesture on sustainability.

Beverly Hilton executive chef Matthew Morgan, who was enlisted to create the menu, told the Hollywood Reporter: ‘We had the menu with fish. Then we got together with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message.

‘It’s definitely the first Golden Globes that has gone vegan.’

HPFA president Lorenzo Soria explained: ‘The climate crisis is surrounding us and we were thinking about the new year and the new decade. So we started talking between us about what we can do to send a signal.

‘We don’t think we’ll change the world with one meal, but we decided to take small steps to bring awareness.’

So what will the nominees be chowing down on?

Well, for starters, they will be treated to a chilled golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth, followed by a main course of king oyster mushrooms ‘cooked and presented to call to mind scallops’, with wild-mushroom risotto, roasted baby purple and green brussels sprouts, globe carrots and pea tendrils.

Nope, no Greggs fake steak bake.

Dessert will come in the form of a vegan opera cake.

As well as switching up the menu to be more sustainable, the Golden Globes have teamed up with Icelandic Glacial to serve water in glass bottles to reduce plastic waste – so long Fiji Water Girl – and will also reuse this year’s red carpet at future events.

We’re sure these changes – particularly the vegan menu – will be music to host Ricky Gervais’s ears, as the comedian is a vegetarian and an animal rights activist.

This will be the After Life star’s fifth and final time hosting the Globes, and we’re expecting some controversial jokes in his monologue, after he refused to apologise for a Caitlyn Jenner joke he previously made at the ceremony.

The 58-year-old told the Hollywood Reporter: ‘I think offense is the collateral damage of free speech, and it’s no reason not to have free speech. That’s what I’d say — it’s the lesser of two evils.

‘Having free speech and some people getting upset by it is the lesser of two evils because not having free speech is horrendous.’

The Golden Globes take place on 5 January.





