Golden Globes go vegan – but will the stars ditch their In-N-Out burgers?

The Golden Globes is attempting to become Hollywood’s first sustainable awards show, featuring a reusable red carpet, paper drinking straws and a plant-based menu.

Single-use plastic will be banned, with water poured from glass bottles, and food sourced locally wherever possible.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the event, said it wanted to highlight the climate crisis.

Leonardo Di Caprio, the actor and environmental campaigner, applauded the move by tweeting his thanks to the Association.

But the vegan menu may pose an ethical dilemma for some of the stars, who traditionally round off the night by tucking into a burger from the fast food chain In-N-Out. This year that is likely to be considered bad form.

The vegan menu is a last-minute change, because the original plan unveiled in December featured a main course of Chilean sea bass. Diners will now feast on wild mushroom risotto with king oyster mushroom “scallops”, roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts, globe carrots and pea tendrils.