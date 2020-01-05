It’s the New Year and in tinseltown that means one thing: Awards season.

The first in a long line-up of ceremonies is the Golden Globes on today. Considered a precursor for the Oscars, Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger and Christian Bale are just a few big names up for top honours.

But before winners are announced, we hit the red carpet.

Airing on Foxtel’s E! from 10am, here are some of the best and worst looks at this year’s event in Beverly Hills, as they arrive.

Australian TV host Renee Bargh is among the first arrivals, and she’s popping Angelina Jolie leg in an edgy gown.

media_camera Renee Bargh. Picture: Valerie Macon/AFP

American TV hosts Billy Bush and Jennifer Lahmers have also arrived and we’re not sure who they are either but they look the part.

media_camera US television hosts Billy Bush and Jennifer Lahmers. Picture: Valerie Macon/AFP

More to come…

Originally published as Golden Globes’ best and worst-dressed