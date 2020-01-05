golden-globes-2020:-the-nominees,-date,-time,-host-and-whether-you-can-watch-in-the-uk

It’s that time of year again – Now that Christmas is done and dusted, awards season can finally get underway across the pond.

The Golden Globes are set to begin in a matter of hours, and the hype to find out which films, TV shows and actors come out on top is very real.

Ahead of the ceremony, here’s everything you need to know, from who’s been nominated to whether or not you can tune in from the UK…

When are the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes awards ceremony will start, Sunday 5 January 2020, at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

That means that the awards show will start at 1am on 6 January in the UK.

The event will again be held in Los Angeles California at the Beverly Hilton – the same venue which hosted the ceremony last year in 2019.

The full list of 2020 Golden Globe nominees





Golden Globes 2020 nominations FILM CATEGORIES Best Motion Picture – Drama 1917



Marriage Story



Joker



The Two Popes



The Irishman Best Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical Dolemite Is My Name



Once Upon A Time In Hollywood



Knives Out



Rocketman



Jojo Rabbit Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Adam Driver (Marriage Story)



Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)



Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)



Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)



Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari) Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)



Charlize Theron (Bombshell)



Renee Zellwegger (Judy)



Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)



Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Daniel Craig (Knives Out)



Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)



Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)



Taron Egerton (Rocketman)



Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Ana de Armas (Knives Out)



Awkwafina (The Farewell)



Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go Bernadette)



Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)



Emma Thompson (Late Night) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood)



Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)



Al Pacino (The Irishman)



Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)



Joe Pesci (The Irishman) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)



Annette Bening (The Report)



Laura Dern (Marriage Story)



Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)



Margot Robbie (Bombshell) Best Director – Motion Picture Todd Phillips (Joker)



Martin Scorcese (The Irishman)



Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)



Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)



Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture



Marriage Story



Parasite



The Two Popes



Once Upon A Time In Hollywood



The Irishman Best Original Score – Motion Picture Motherless Brooklyn



Little Women



Joker



1917



Marriage Story Best Original Song – Motion Picture Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)



I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)



Into The Unknown (Frozen 2)



Spirit (The Lion King)



Stand Up (Harriet) Best Animated Feature Film Frozen 2



The Lion King



Missing Link



Toy Story 4



How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Best Foreign-Language Film The Farewell



Les Miserables



Pain and Glory



Portrait of a Lady on Fire



Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series – Drama Big Little Lies



The Crown



Killing Eve



Sucecssion



The Morning Show Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Fleabag



The Komiskey Method



The Politician



Barry



The Marvellous Mrs Maisel Best Miniseries or Television Film Chernobyl



Catch 22



Fosse/Verdon



The Loudest Voice



Unbelievable Best Actor – Television Series Drama Kit Harington (Game Of Thrones)



Tobias Menzes (The Crown)



Billy Porter (Pose)



Brian Cox (Succession)



Rami Malek (Mr Robot) Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)



Bill Hader (Barry)



Ben Platt (The Politician)



Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself)



Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film Jared Harris (Chernobyl)



Christopher Abbott (Catch 22)



Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)



Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)



Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) Best Actress – Television Series Drama Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)



Olivia Colman (The Crown)



Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)



Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)



Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) Best Actress Television Series Musical or Comedy Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)



Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)



Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming A God in Central Florida)



Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)



Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)



Joey King (The Act)



Helen Mirren (Catherine The Great)



Merrit Weaver (Unbelievable)



Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Supporting Actor Alan Arkin (The Komisky Method)



Kieran Culkin (Succession)



Andrew Scott (Fleabag)



Henry Winkler (Barry)



Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Supporting Actress



Patricia Arquette (The Act)



Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)



Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)



Emily Watson (Chernobyl)



Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Who’s hosting the 2020 Golden Globes?

Comedian Ricky Gervais is returning to host the ceremony for the fifth time – having already hosted in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Ricky, 58 explained in November that he’d received ‘an offer I can’t refuse’ but that ‘this is the very last time I’m doing this’.

He added that the finality of the thing ‘could make for a fun evening’.

Knives Out star Chris Evans and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood alum Elle Fanning will also be presenting awards.

Can you watch the Golden Globes from the UK?

Unfortunately, no UK TV channel will be broadcasting the awards.

However, from 11pm UK time on 5 January, you’ll be able to watch the live stream of the Golden Globes red carpet from the event’s official website.

MORE: Golden Globes guests will be served an all-vegan menu to ‘send a good message’

MORE: Jennifer Lopez gets herself Golden Globes ready as she heads to the gym in all-pink everything





