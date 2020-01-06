golden-globes-2020:-the-crown’s-olivia-colman-wins-best-drama-actress

The Crown’s Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Colman stars as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix original series.

The Crown is officially on the board at the Golden Globes 2020! Olivia Colman, the star of the Netflix original series The Crown, won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series – Drama.

Colman stars as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season 3, which just premiered on Netflix in November 2019, but Colman did not star in the first two seasons of the series. As you might recall, Claire Foy starred as the Queen in those two seasons. After season 3, the role was recast, and Colman took over.

Colman is outstanding as Queen Elizabeth II. Her performance was one of my favorite performances of the year in TV and film, and she definitely deserved this award. It’s so difficult to play the most powerful, someone everyone knows so well, and make the audience forget it’s not the real queen they’re watching on TV. Colman was able to do that with her performance in the series.

Foy also won the Golden Globe in the same category as Colman after the first season. The series also won the Golden Globe for Best TV Series following the first season, as well.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the award on Twitter, and we have shared the tweet below.

Colman will be back as the Queen in The Crown season 4, along with most of the cast from season 3. The series is expected to run for at least three more seasons, and if that happens, Colman will likely only play the Queen for one more season. Then, Peter Morgan and the rest of the producers will find another star for the final two seasons of the show.

At the time of publishing, Netflix has won two Golden Globes so far., including Colman’s win. Laura Dern, who stars in the Netflix original movie Marriage Story, won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.

Will Netflix rack up any more awards at the Golden Globes? We’ll let you know as soon as the awards are announced!