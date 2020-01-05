Golden Globes 2020: Start time, live stream, where to watch, presenters — all you need to know about this year’s ceremony

The 77th Golden Globe Awards, which acknowledge the best of what the entertainment industry has churned out the previous year, are set to take place in California. Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, this ceremony usually set the ball rolling for the Oscars. As all of Hollywood prepares to get their glitter-game on, here are a few important FAQs that need to be addressed.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes this year?

Ricky Gervais. Image from Twitter @THR

While last year’s Oscars and Emmys chose to go without a host, British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais is returning to emcee the ceremony for the fifth time. On taking the stage again he recently told The Hollywood Reporter, “As soon as NBC [American network] called and said, ‘Do you want to do it?’ I thought, ‘Well, that’s Christmas ruined because I’ve got to work. People think that I’d go out there and I’d get drunk and say off-the-cuff [things]. I don’t. I write jokes.”

Where is the Golden Globes Awards taking place?

Once again the three-hour event will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel located in Beverly Hills, California.

This Golden Globes will serve a 100 percent plant-based meal, which the HFPA said was an initiative to raise environmental awareness about food consumption and waste. Items on the main entree include king oyster mushrooms scallops and wild mushroom risotto, along with roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts and carrots. A chilled golden beet soup will be served as an appetizer.

What time does the Golden Globes Awards ceremony start?

The ceremony will begin in the US on Sunday, 5 January in the US on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 pm PT. In India, Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, and Vh1 India will live telecast the event on 6 January, 7.30 am IST. The red carpet coverage will be aired

How do I watch the ceremony online?

NBC has the exclusive rights to live stream the entire event, which is unavailable in India. For viewers who do not have a TV and want to watch the event online, they can access Colors Infinity and Comedy Central via Airtel Xstream, JioTV, or Vodafone Play.

Who are the nominees this year?

Marriage Story, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are the top contenders this year. While Marriage Story, Netflix’s first Golden Globes best picture nod, leads with six nominations, the other two films have five apiece.

On the television side, Emmy winners Game of Thrones and Fleabag are once again in the mix, as are Succession and Big Little Lies.

Who are the presenters?

Tim Allen, Jennifer Aniston, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Jennifer Lopez, Rami Malek, Kate McKinnon, Jason Momoa, Helen Mirren, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Naomi Watts, Rachel Weisz and Reese Witherspoon are among the presenters this time.

Tom Hanks will be the recipient of the Cecil B DeMille Award, which recognises a lifetime of achievement in film. Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award, which recognises a lifetime achievement in television. Named after legendary actress Carol Burnett, it was first awarded to the Carol Burnett Show star at last year’s Golden Globes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 11: 53: 18 IST