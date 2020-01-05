golden-globes-2020:-stars-to-begin-arriving-on-the-red-carpet

- Golden Globes nominations 2020: Killing Eve, Fleabag and The Crown recognised – but who will win?
Hollywood’s biggest party, the Golden Globes, kicks off the showbiz awards season Sunday, with streaming giant Netflix expected to be popping champagne corks through the night.
Stars will don couture gowns and extravagant jewels before they hit the red carpet at the luxury Beverly Hills hotel where the calendar’s second-most important – but certainly the rowdiest – prize-giving gala takes place.
Victory at the Globes will ensure key momentum for the Oscars, which are a little more than a month away.
Netflix – with its expensively assembled roster of A-listers – is far ahead of the traditional studios with 17 Globe film nominations.
The streaming giant secured an equal number of nods in the often-overlooked television categories, where it also leads the pack, ahead of HBO at 15.
Netflix has multiple frontrunners to scoop the night’s most prestigious film prize, best drama – including Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic “The Irishman” and heart-wrenching divorce saga “Marriage Story.”
“The Two Popes,” which imagines the meeting of retiring pontiff Benedict and his charismatic successor Francis, is also in contention for the streamer.
“I never thought the film would get the response it’s getting – at the end of the day, it’s two old men talking about religion!” director Fernando Meirelles told AFP at a pre-Globes event in Beverly Hills.
Warner Bros. dark comic tale “Joker” and Universal war epic “1917” round out the category.
The starry list of award presenters include nominees Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio (both from “Once Upon a Time…”) and Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”).