golden-globes-2020:-ricky-gervais-regrets-tim-allen-joke-and-won’t-‘go-after’-the-stars-this-year

On the four occasions he previously hosted the Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais managed to insult some of the most famous names in Hollywood.
But for his fifth outing on Sunday, the British comedian said he has decided to pull his punches when it comes to taking potshots at individual stars.
Instead, Gervais said, he will make more general jokes about the acting industry. He admitted that he regrets one joke in particular, aimed at the actor Tim Allen, after realising how much he had hurt Allen’s feelings.
Allen, the veteran actor and voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story trilogy, was jointly presenting an award with Tom Hanks at the 2011 Globes ceremony.
“What can I say about our next two presenters? The first is an actor, producer, writer and director whose movies have grossed over $3bn at the box office. He has won two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes… the other is Tim Allen.”
When the two actors walked on to the stage, Hanks said in an unscripted remark to the audience: “Like many of you, we recall when Ricky Gervais was a slightly chubby but kind comedian.”
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Sunday night’s ceremony, Gervais insisted that his routine would be near-the-knuckle.
But when asked who would be his firing line, the comic said: “Well, I don’t think this time individuals are. I think I’ll go after the general community.
“I’d go after cinema and I’d go after television and I’d go after actors and I’ll go after pretension and hypocrisy. I’d go after those big, nebulous things where they can all feel I’m not picking on any one person. I’m never going to point to someone and say, ‘You had a bad year, mate.’”
He added: “I might do the odd one, but… only if it’s bad behaviour. But I’m for forgiveness as well. I have to go after people bigger than them even, I have to go after studios, I’ve got to go for the top.”
Asked if he regretted any of the jokes aimed at celebrities, Gervais said: “Yeah, Tim Allen. Because I think he took it wrong.” He insisted it was “a fine joke” about Hanks’ stellar career. “Anyone standing next to Tom Hanks, unless it’s Dustin Hoffman or Robert Redford or Robert De Niro [could have been the target]. But it happened to be Tim Allen.
“And I have nothing against Tim Allen. He’s a good actor. He’s probably a nice bloke. So even though there’s no malice and I can justify it comedically and everyone laughed, I didn’t want Tim Allen to think, ‘Oh, that was written for me. Why me?’”
That same year, Gervais joked that the “airbrushed” poster for Sex and the City 2 should win the award for special effects, adding that the cast were so old he had seen one of them “in an episode of Bonanza”.
Afterwards, one of the film’s stars, Kim Cattrall, called it “a cheap joke” and accused Gervais of ageism.
This year’s ceremony will be an environmentally-friendly, meat-free affair after the organisers decided to make it Hollywood’s first “sustainable” awards ceremony. Guests will eat a vegan menu of chilled beet soup and mushroom risotto.
Netflix dominate this year’s nominations, which span film and television. Three of the five best picture nominees in the drama category are from the streaming service: The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes.
But the favourites to win the acting awards are Renee Zellweger for Judy, in which she plays Judy Garland in the final year of her life, And Joaquin Phoenix for his role in The Joker.