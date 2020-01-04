golden-globes-2020:-ricky-gervais-regrets-tim-allen-joke-and-won’t-‘go-after’-the-stars-this-year

On the four occasions he previously hosted the Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais managed to insult some of the most famous names in Hollywood.

But for his fifth outing on Sunday, the British comedian said he has decided to pull his punches when it comes to taking potshots at individual stars.

Instead, Gervais said, he will make more general jokes about the acting industry. He admitted that he regrets one joke in particular, aimed at the actor Tim Allen, after realising how much he had hurt Allen’s feelings.

Allen, the veteran actor and voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story trilogy, was jointly presenting an award with Tom Hanks at the 2011 Globes ceremony.

“What can I say about our next two presenters? The first is an actor, producer, writer and director whose movies have grossed over $3bn at the box office. He has won two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes… the other is Tim Allen.”

When the two actors walked on to the stage, Hanks said in an unscripted remark to the audience: “Like many of you, we recall when Ricky Gervais was a slightly chubby but kind comedian.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Sunday night’s ceremony, Gervais insisted that his routine would be near-the-knuckle.

But when asked who would be his firing line, the comic said: “Well, I don’t think this time individuals are. I think I’ll go after the general community.

“I’d go after cinema and I’d go after television and I’d go after actors and I’ll go after pretension and hypocrisy. I’d go after those big, nebulous things where they can all feel I’m not picking on any one person. I’m never going to point to someone and say, ‘You had a bad year, mate.’”

He added: “I might do the odd one, but… only if it’s bad behaviour. But I’m for forgiveness as well. I have to go after people bigger than them even, I have to go after studios, I’ve got to go for the top.”