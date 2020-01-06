golden-globes-2020:-ramy-youssef-wins-best-comedy-actor

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Ramy Youssef, winner of Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, poses in the press room during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ramy Youssef, the star and creator of the Hulu original series Ramy, won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series.

Youssef, the creator and star of Ramy, was up against some steep competition in the category. Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Ben Platt (The Politician), and Bill Hader (Barry) were also nominated in the category. Douglas, who stars in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method, won the award last year.

The freshman Hulu comedy has been so well received, and now the show has won a major award. Ramy has been renewed for a second season at Hulu.

In the Hulu series, Youssef plays a fictionalized version of himself as a young man trying to stay true to his Muslim community and his culture while also staying true to himself. The series is set in New Jersey.

Check out the tweet announcing his Golden Globe win below!

Youssef told Entertainment Weekly that he had wanted to make an Arab Muslim show. Here’s what he told EW about making the series.

“I try to be as specific as possible when saying ‘Arab Muslims’ because there are a lot of different Muslims. I’ve never really seen stories about us in America, at least where you had versions of our characters that weren’t framed by violence.”

Youssef did such an amazing job, and viewers and critics were able to connect with the story and enjoy the series.

We still haven’t heard when exactly Ramy will return for season 2 on Hulu. The first season premiered on Hulu in the spring of 2019, and Hulu shows usually take about a year between seasons.

We’ll be sure to let you know more about the series when we find out!