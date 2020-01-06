golden-globes-2020-live-updates:-phoebe-waller-bridge-wins-best-actress-in-tv-series-for-fleabag;-parasite-bags-best-foreign-film-award

The nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2020

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Supporting actor

Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes

Al Pacino — The Irishman

Joe Pesci — The Irishman

Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zailian – The Irishman

Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best TV Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman — The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Kirsten Dunst — On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag

Best Lead actor in a comedy

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader — Barry

Ben Platt— The Politician

Paul Rudd — Living With Yourself

Rami Yousef — Rami

Best Limited Series or Made for Television Movie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Patricia Arquette — The Act

Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown

Toni Collette — Unbelievable

Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies

Emily Watson — Chernobyl

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Andrew Scott — Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl

Henry Winkler — Barry

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Beautiful Ghosts’ – Cats (Andrew Lloyd Weber, Taylor Swift)

‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

‘Into the Unknown’ – Frozen 2 (Idina Menzel, Aurora)

‘Spirit’ – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, Ilya)

‘Stand Up’ – Harriet (Joshua Bryant Campbell, Cynthia Erivo)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexander Desplat – Little Women

Hilder Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain & Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire