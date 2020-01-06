golden-globes-2020-live-updates:-phoebe-waller-bridge-wins-best-actress-in-tv-series-for-fleabag;-parasite-bags-best-foreign-film-award

The nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2020
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Supporting actor
Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes
Al Pacino — The Irishman
Joe Pesci — The Irishman
Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zailian – The Irishman
Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best TV Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman — The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Kirsten Dunst — On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag
Best Lead actor in a comedy
Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader — Barry
Ben Platt— The Politician
Paul Rudd — Living With Yourself
Rami Yousef — Rami
Best Limited Series or Made for Television Movie
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Patricia Arquette — The Act
Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown
Toni Collette — Unbelievable
Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies
Emily Watson — Chernobyl
Best Actor in a Limited Series
Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Andrew Scott — Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl
Henry Winkler — Barry
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
‘Beautiful Ghosts’ – Cats (Andrew Lloyd Weber, Taylor Swift)
‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)
‘Into the Unknown’ – Frozen 2 (Idina Menzel, Aurora)
‘Spirit’ – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, Ilya)
‘Stand Up’ – Harriet (Joshua Bryant Campbell, Cynthia Erivo)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexander Desplat – Little Women
Hilder Guðnadóttir – Joker
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain & Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire