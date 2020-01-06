golden-globes-2020:-joaquin-phoenix-wins-best-actor-for-joker;-1917-bags-best-picture-trophy;-see-full-winner’s-list

The winners at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Sam Mendes poses in the press room with awards for Best Director — Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture – Drama during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Best motion picture, drama: 1917

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best director: Sam Mendes, 1917

Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best screenplay, motion picture: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Best foreign language film: Parasite

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Best drama TV series: Succession

Best comedy or musical TV series: Fleabag

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, Succession

Best animated motion picture: Missing Link

Best original song: ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again from’ from Rocketman, music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin

Best supporting actress in series, limited series or TV movie: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best actress in a TV series, drama: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best limited series or TV movie: Chernobyl

Best original score: Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 10: 55: 43 IST