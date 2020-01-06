golden-globes-2020:-full-winners-list-revealed-as-fleabag,-chernobyl-and-rocketman-win-big-at-star-studded-ceremony

The Golden Globes 2020 kickstarts the awards season of the year – and it didn’t disappoint with British work including Fleabag, 1917 and Rocketman taking home some of the biggest awards of the night.

Ricky held nothing back at his fifth time hosting the ceremony, and went all-guns-blazing over some of the most shocking moments of Hollywood – including references to Jeffrey Epstein.

While some of Ricky’s joke may have hit a bum note once or twice, the show was marked with noticeable awareness-raising of climate change.

Russell Crowe, who took home the award for best actor in a TV mini-series for playing Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice, was absent from the event due to the Australian wildfires that have ravaged his home and continue to dominate the country.

Stellan Skarsgard gave a shout-out to his eyebrow creator as in a particularly hilarious speech as he picked up his award for Best Actor for his role in Chernobyl.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the Best Actress in a TV comedy for Fleabag, kicking off the British wins and thanking Andrew Scott, who she credited for her win as he could ‘have chemistry with a pebble’, joking: ‘I was glad to be his pebble.’

The show was later awarded Best Comedy or Musical as well, to which she acknowledged Obama acknowledging her despite ‘that’ masturbation scene.

‘I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list,’ she joked. ‘And as some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.’

SNL comedian Kate McKinnon decided against pure comedy, for one of the most emotional speeches of the night when introducing Ellen DeGeneres, who won the Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television.

As she struggled to talk, Kate thanked her for making her feel less alone when coming to terms with being gay and tearing up as she admitted she would feel like an ‘alien’ without her.

Joined by wife Portia de Rossi, Ellen, joked that she was glad about the award because for a rarity she knew she’d win – and then proceeded to make a long and hilarious speech documenting her own life to lighten the mood.

Creating a fake, stereotypical family to thank including a husband and two children, she beamed as she added that she was proud to make that joke, knowing as a gay woman, everyone was in on it.

Laura Dern raised a toast and paid a ‘long overdue tribute to the scourge of the divorce lawyer’ for winning Best Supporting Actress in a Film for Marriage Story.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin won their first ever award together in their 52 year working career for Best Original Song for Rocketman – a moment that left both choked up.

There was even more to celebrate for Rocketman later in the ceremony, with Taren Edgerton taking home the best actor gong for playing young Elton in the film.

He took the moment to praise the cast, his mum, and also a special nod to Roman Griffin Davis, his 12-year-old competitor in the category who ‘blew him away’ in Jojo Rabbit.

Tom Hanks also broke down in tears as he reflected on his career and family, receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film.

Joaquin Phoenix got in a bit of trouble by swearing during his speech, winning Best Actor in a drama for Joker.

For the big awards of the evening: Chernobyl won the best drama award for TV, while 1917 became the winners of best drama for film – which is often an indication that they could also take home the Oscar gong later this year.

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl





