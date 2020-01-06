golden-globes-2020:-full-list-of-winners-and-nominees

HBO’s media dynasty show “Succession” and Amazon Studio’s quirky comedy “Fleabag” were the big television winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday where host Ricky Gervais targeted Hollywood’s sexual misconduct and the rise of streaming services.
On a good night for British talent, Brian Cox was named best TV actor for “Succession” while Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the best comedy actress statuette for “Fleabag.” Olivia Colman won for portraying a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth in Netflix royal series “The Crown.”
On the movie side, British director Sam Mendes was the upset best director winner for his immersive First World War movie “1917.”
“That is a big surprise,” said Mendes, who beat Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.
However, Tarantino took home the Golden Globe for the screenplay of his love letter to the industry, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
Laura Dern was named best supporting actress for her role as a ruthless divorce lawyer in Netflix drama “Marriage Story,” defeating presumed favorite Jennifer Lopez as a feisty pole dancer in “Hustlers.”
Netflix’s wrenching “Marriage Story” and its costly gangster epic “The Irishman” lead the movie drama nominations. Sunday. “1917” and religious biography “The Two Popes” round out the movie drama contenders.
Contents
- 1 The winners and nominations in full:
- 1.1 Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- 1.2 Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- 1.3 Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- 1.4 Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- 1.5 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- 1.6 Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- 1.7 Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- 1.8 Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- 1.9 Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- 1.10 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- 1.11 Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- 1.12 Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- 1.13 Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- 1.14 Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- 1.15 Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- 1.16 Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- 1.17 Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- 1.18 Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- 1.19 Best Motion Picture – Animated
- 1.20 Best Director – Motion Picture
- 1.21 Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- 1.22 Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- 1.23 Best Television Series – Drama
- 1.24 Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- 1.25 Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- 1.26 Best Motion Picture – Drama
The winners and nominations in full:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Other nominees:
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Other nominees:
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Chernobyl (HBO)
Other nominees
Catch-22″ (Hulu)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Parasite (CJ Entertainment)
Other nominees:
The Farewell (A24)
Pain and Glory (Sony)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Pyramide Films)
Les Misérables (BAC Films, Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Other nominees:
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Fleabag
Other nominees
Barry (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Politician (Netflix)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)
Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)
Thomas Newman (1917)
Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)
Other nominees
Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)
Into the Unknown (Frozen II)
Spirit (The Lion King)
Stand Up (Harriet)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Other nominees:
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Toni Collette
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Ben Platt (The Politician)
Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Other nominees:
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox (Succession)
Other nominees:
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Other nominees:
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Other nominees
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Other nominees
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Annette Bening (The Report)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Other nominees:
Frozen II (Disney)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
The Lion King (Disney)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Sam Mendes (1917)
Other nominees:
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession (HBO)
Other nominees:
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Rocketman (Paramount)
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Irishman (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)