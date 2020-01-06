Golden Globes 2020 – Awkwafina’s career, previous films, and where to watch The Farewell

Awkwafina made history at last night’s Golden Globes after becoming the first person of Asian descent to win the lead actress award.

The 31-year-old actress was named the best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy, beating Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Emma Thompson (Late Night) and Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette).

Wondering where you can watch Awkwafina’s award-winning performance in The Farewell, or perhaps you’re hoping to catch up on her complete slate?

You’re in good hands.

What films has Awkwafina been in?

Awkwafina – real name Nora Lum – has been acting since 2013, but rose to prominence in 2018 for her role as Peik Lin Goh in Crazy Rich Asians, and as Constance in Ocean’s Eight.

Since then, she’s been in Jumanji: The Next Level where she starred as Ming Fleetfoot and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, where she took on the role of The Collector.

She’s also lent her voice to the Simpsons, The Angry Birds Movie 2, as well as the upcoming SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and The Little Mermaid, where she’ll voice Scuttle.

The actress is also starring in the upcoming Comedy Central series, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, which is based loosely on her own experience as Nora Lum, as she navigates young adulthood in New York.

And then of course, there’s her award winning role in The Farewell.

Where can people in the UK watch Awkwafina’s upcoming film, The Farewell?

The Farewell had a limited theatrical run in the UK back in September, and is still available to view in select cinemas, such as London’s Prince Charles cinema.

No Vues or Cineworlds are currently screening it.

If in doubt, check your local cinema to see if they have any repeat screenings planned.

Failing that, the film will be available to buy on DVD (£11.99) or BluRay (£15.99) on Amazon from 13 January.

You can also stream it on iTunes (£13.99) from the same date.

