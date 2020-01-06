golden-globe-awards-2020:-priyanka-chopra,-nick-jonas’-stunning-pictures-are-making-us-speechless

Priyanka Chopra, Nick JonasInstagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas never fail to give us major couple goals. They are always seen walking hand-in-hand with each other at every award function be it MET Gala or People’s Choice Awards. She is seen winning our heart with her appearances and killing smile!

The couple made a stylish entry to the 77th edition of the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India). Seeing their pictures our jaw dropped!

Priyanka looked stunning wearing an off shoulder pink gown at Golden Globes Awards 2020. She worn an Cristina Ottaviano dress, Bvlgari jewels, Christian Louboutin shoes and a Jimmy Choo bag. Nick wore a Prada look with Bvlgari jewelry and timepiece.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were seen getting ready for the big night with their little pup Diana.

Both Priyanka and Nick were the presenters for the night. Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais returned as the host for the Golden Globes this year.

