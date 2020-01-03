golden-globe-awards-2020:-full-list-of-nominations

The Golden Globes are just around the corner and the awards ceremony is always a big night for Hollywood.
Often, the actors who take home awards at the Globes will go on to be frontrunners at the prestigious Academy Awards in February.
Not to mention, with Ricky Gervais back in a hosting capacity for the fifth time, there is likely to be a smattering of outrageous jokes between all the speeches.
Here you’ll find the full list of every film, television series and actor nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes…
Best motion picture – drama
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – drama
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best actor in a motion picture – drama
- Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans ’66)
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best motion picture – musical or comedy
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy
- Ana De Armas – Knives Out
- Awkwafina – The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
- Emma Thompson – Late Night
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
- Daniel Craig – Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is My Name
Best motion picture – animated
- Frozen 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best motion picture – foreign language
- The Farewell
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening – The Report
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best director in a motion picture
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Phillips – Joker
Best screenplay – motion picture
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won – Parasite
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best original score
- Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton
- Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
- Joker – Hildur Gudnadottir
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- Marriage Story – Randy Newman
Best original song – motion picture
- Beautiful Ghosts – Cats
- I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
- Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
- Spirit – The Lion King
- Stand Up – Harriet
Best Television series – drama
Best performance by an actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best performance by an actor in a drama series
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek – Mr Robot
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- Billy Porter – Pose
Best television series – musical or comedy
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- The Politician
Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Ben Platt – The Politician
- Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
- Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
- Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
- Joey King – The Act
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television
- Chris Abbott – Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or a motion picture made for television
- Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl
- Patricia Arquette – The Act
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
- lan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Andrew Scott – Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler – Barry
