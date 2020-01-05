Home ENTERTAINMENT Golden Globe Awards 2020: Full list of nominations

Golden Globe Awards 2020: Full list of nominations

The Golden Globes are just around the corner and the awards ceremony is always a big night for Hollywood.

Often, the actors who take home awards at the Globes will go on to be frontrunners at the prestigious Academy Awards in February.

  • How to watch the Golden Globes 2020

Not to mention, with Ricky Gervais back in a hosting capacity for the fifth time, there is likely to be a smattering of outrageous jokes between all the speeches.

Here you’ll find the full list of every film, television series and actor nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes…

Best motion picture – drama

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – drama

  • Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best actor in a motion picture – drama

  • Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans ’66)
  • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy

  • Ana De Armas – Knives Out
  • Awkwafina – The Farewell
  • Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
  • Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
  • Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

  • Daniel Craig – Knives Out
  • Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
  • Taron Egerton – Rocketman
  • Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is My Name

Best motion picture – animated

  • Frozen 2
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • The Lion King
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Best motion picture – foreign language

  • The Farewell
  • Les Miserables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

  • Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
  • Annette Bening – The Report
  • Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
  • Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

  • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino – The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci – The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best director in a motion picture

  • Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
  • Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Todd Phillips – Joker

Best screenplay – motion picture

  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won – Parasite
  • Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
  • Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best original score

  • Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton
  • Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
  • Joker – Hildur Gudnadottir
  • 1917 – Thomas Newman
  • Marriage Story – Randy Newman

Best original song – motion picture

  • Beautiful Ghosts – Cats
  • I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
  • Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
  • Spirit – The Lion King
  • Stand Up – Harriet

Best Television series – drama

The Crown

Best performance by an actress in a drama series

  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
  • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best performance by an actor in a drama series

  • Brian Cox – Succession
  • Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
  • Rami Malek – Mr Robot
  • Tobias Menzies – The Crown
  • Billy Porter – Pose

Best television series – musical or comedy

  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • The Politician

Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy

  • Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
  • Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy

  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Ben Platt – The Politician
  • Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

  • Catch-22
  • Chernobyl
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

  • Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
  • Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
  • Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
  • Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
  • Joey King – The Act

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

  • Chris Abbott – Catch-22
  • Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
  • Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
  • Jared Harris – Chernobyl
  • Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or a motion picture made for television

  • Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Emily Watson – Chernobyl
  • Patricia Arquette – The Act
  • Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

  • lan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession
  • Andrew Scott – Fleabag
  • Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
  • Henry Winkler – Barry

The Golden Globes take place in Los Angeles from 8pm ET/5pm PT (or 1am GMT)

