golden-globe-awards-2020:-full-list-of-nominations

The Golden Globes are just around the corner and the awards ceremony is always a big night for Hollywood.

Often, the actors who take home awards at the Globes will go on to be frontrunners at the prestigious Academy Awards in February.

How to watch the Golden Globes 2020

Not to mention, with Ricky Gervais back in a hosting capacity for the fifth time, there is likely to be a smattering of outrageous jokes between all the speeches.

Here you’ll find the full list of every film, television series and actor nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes…

Best motion picture – drama

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – drama

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best actor in a motion picture – drama

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans ’66)

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Ana De Armas – Knives Out

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is My Name

Best motion picture – animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best motion picture – foreign language

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in ONCE UPON TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Best director in a motion picture

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Best screenplay – motion picture

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best original score

Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Joker – Hildur Gudnadottir

1917 – Thomas Newman

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

Best original song – motion picture

Beautiful Ghosts – Cats

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Spirit – The Lion King

Stand Up – Harriet

Best Television series – drama

Best performance by an actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best performance by an actor in a drama series

Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Best television series – musical or comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Politician

Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Chris Abbott – Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or a motion picture made for television

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

lan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl

Henry Winkler – Barry

The Golden Globes take place in Los Angeles from 8pm ET/5pm PT (or 1am GMT)