gold-chariot,-prayers-in-puducherry-on-priyanka-gandhi-vadra’s-birthday

Puducherry leaders pulled the chariot at the 300-year-old Manakula Vinayakar temple.

Puducherry:

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday marked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s birthday by pulling a holy gold chariot at the 300-year-old Manakula Vinayakar temple and praying for her good health and long life.

Mr Narayanasamy performed the ritual along with his Cabinet colleague M Kandasamy and party’s sole MP from the Union territory V Vaithilingam. Several party workers also participated in the ritual.

The chief minister along with party workers and legislators also prayed at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for Mrs Gandhi-Vadra’s good health and long life. Sweets were distributed later by party men.

According to information on the temple’s website, the devotees pull the chariot, made up of 7.5 kg of gold to pray for fulfilment of their wishes. They are allowed to pull the chariot for a fee.