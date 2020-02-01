Gold Brexit 50p commemorative coins priced at £945 sell out within hours of their release

The latest headlines in your inbox

New gold commemorative Brexit 50p coins priced at £945 have already sold out after being put on sale this morning.

The coins, which were produced in a limited edition of 1,500, were all purchased from the Royal Mint website within hours of their launch on Friday.

A two coin set, which includes a 50p marking the UK’s accession into the European Economic Community in 1973 and a new 2020 50p marking the official Brexit date, also sold out.

A total of 5,000 sets were made, priced at £30.

The Mint was operating a queueing system to get on its website because of the high demand (PA)



The Mint had a queueing system to get on its website on Friday because of the high demand for the coins.

It also has 47,000 silver versions of the coin priced at £60, which are limited to just three per household.

Both the silver version and the £10 brilliant uncirculated version of the coin were awaiting stock by Friday morning, with shipping promised within 10 working days.

The brilliant uncirculated version of the coin is not a limited edition.

They will also start to appear in loose change, as around three million Brexit 50p coins were entering banks, post offices and shops from Friday.

Sajid Javid said the coins mark “a new chapter” (PA)



Another seven million of the coins, commemorating Britain’s departure from the European Union will enter circulation later this year.

Their inscription reads: “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations.”

Chancellor Sajid Javid originally ordered production of the celebratory coins in advance of the previous departure date of October 31.

But the Brexit delay meant about a million coins had to be melted down and the metal put aside until a new exit date was confirmed.

Mr Javid said they mark the beginning of a “new chapter”.

The Royal Mint Experience in South Wales opened its doors on Friday to let people create their own Brexit coins.

Visitors will have the opportunity to strike commemorative coins until February 12.​