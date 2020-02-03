going-to-disney-world!-patrick-mahomes-tweet-from-2013-goes-viral-after-kansas-city-chiefs-win-the-super-bowl

A tweet sent seven years ago by Patrick Mahomes has gone viral after the Kansas City Chiefs claimed victory at Super Bowl LIV.

The quarterback was in inspired late form at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night, leading three consecutive touchdown drives for 21 unanswered points as the Chiefs overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to triumph 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.

It is only Kansas City’s second-ever Super Bowl success and a first since they beat the Minnesota Vikings at Super Bowl IV in New Orleans in 1970.

After engineering such a spirited comeback, Mahomes – who scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and threw two interceptions before those decisive strikes to tight end Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams – was deservedly named Super Bowl MVP, adding to the regular-season MVP award he collected in 2018.

Since 1987, “I’m going to Disney World” and “I’m going to Disneyland” are often advertising slogans used by star players from the winning teams as part of Disney’s Super Bowl commercial campaign, while they also usually host a post-Super Bowl celebration parade – with this year’s taking place at Magic Kingdom near Orlando.

Mahomes, 24, seems likely to appear there in his role as MVP – something he dreamed of doing as a teenager seven years ago.

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says “I’m going to Disney World” after winning the Super Bowl,” he tweeted in February 2013, three days after the Baltimore Ravens had defeated the 49ers at Super Bowl XLVII.

That tweet has inevitably now resurfaced, with fans congratulating Mahomes by replying to the post with messages such as “Wow. Mission accomplished” and “Time to say it, Patrick!”.