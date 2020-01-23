gogglebox-stars-steph-and-dom-parker-slam-thomas-markle’s-documentary:-‘he’s-taking-advantage-of-a-situation’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Former Gogglebox stars Dom and Steph Parker have laid into Thomas Markle’s new documentary during a discussion on This Morning.

Speaking with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the couple shared their thoughts on Meghan Markle’s father and his new tell-all documentary which aired on Wednesday night.

While Steph revealed she ‘feels sorry for him’ she thinks he shouldn’t be airing his dirty laundry.

‘He has been doing that from the get-go – it doesn’t surprise me that there’s a documentary that’s come out,’ she told the presenters.

‘But it’s time to leave it alone now – airing your laundry in these days of social you have to be so careful. I feel for the man but there is a story going behind that we don’t know about.’

Her husband Dom weighed in with a conflicting opinion as he exclaimed: ‘I don’t feel sorry for him at all – you can’t choose your family.

‘They obviously had a falling out years ago and they haven’t got over it and whatever that was it has to be serious.’

He continued: ‘He’s jumped on the bandwagon he sounded to me like a whingey whiner and sounds like a 12-year-old himself.’

Thomas was unable to make Prince Harry and his daughter’s wedding due to a heart attack.

Dom added: ‘That’s life if you have a heart attack and you can’t fly, he can’t go.’

Steph commented: ‘It’s not her fault or the royal family’s fault.’

‘I agree to a degree that there is money being made here and I feel he is taking advantage of a situation and that a loving father would never do that.’

During the Channel 5 documentary, Mr. Markle sought to defend his reputation as he spoke from his home in Mexico.

The 75-year-old said that the portrayal of him in the media had been unfair, which is why he decided to make the documentary.

He commented: ‘I want everyone to know that I’m not all the trashy things that are being said about me.

‘I want Harry and Meghan to see this video and know that this is not fair.’

When asked about the state of his relationship with the pair, he replied: ‘The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground.

‘I don’t think at this point they are thrilled to see me or want to talk to me.’

Thomas Markle’s rep has been approached for a comment.

