gogglebox-star-steph-parker-shuts-down-holly-willoughby-in-awkward-interview-about-gwyneth-paltrow’s-vagina

Former Gogglebox star Steph Parker shut down Holly Willoughby during an interview on This Morning as she refused to speak about Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina – actually just the topic in general.

Holly and Phillip Schofield spoke to Steph and her husband Dom Parker about Gwyneth’s new lifestyle show The Goop Lab.

Since she launched Goop in 2008, it has championed vagina steaming, putting jade eggs inside your vagina and lighting a vagina-scented candle in your home.

The hosts proceeded to show the couple a clip of the new show, but Steph just couldn’t bring herself to talk about it.

‘What do you think about this?’ Holly asked.

Steph simply put her hand up and exclaimed: ‘I can’t, I can’t.

‘It’s the wrong show….’

Phillip added: ‘We have spoken about vaginal steaming on this show.’

‘Why would you want to talk about it?’ she continued.

Poor Steph continued to grimace as Phillip spoke about vaginal cleaning – although her husband and the presenters found it hilarious.

The couple also shared their thoughts on Meghan Markle’s father and his new tell-all documentary which aired on Wednesday night.

While Steph revealed she ‘feels sorry for him’ she thinks he shouldn’t be airing his dirty laundry.

‘He has been doing that from the get-go – it doesn’t surprise me that there’s a documentary that’s come out,’ she told the presenters.

‘But it’s time to leave it alone now – airing your laundry in these days of social you have to be so careful. I feel for the man but there is a story going behind that we don’t know about.’

Her husband Dom weighed in with a conflicting opinion as he exclaimed: ‘I don’t feel sorry for him at all – you can’t choose your family.

‘They obviously had a falling out years ago and they haven’t got over it and whatever that was it has to be serious.’

He continued: ‘He’s jumped on the bandwagon he sounded to me like a whingey whiner and sounds like a 12-year-old himself.’

Thomas was unable to make Prince Harry and his daughter’s wedding due to a heart attack.

Dom added: ‘That’s life if you have a heart attack and you can’t fly, he can’t go.’

Steph commented: ‘It’s not her fault or the royal family’s fault.’

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV and The Goop Lab drops on Netflix on 24 January.





