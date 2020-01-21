Gogglebox star Mary wows fans in throwback pic of her modelling days – but is that Giles behind her?

Gogglebox fans could not believe it when a photo of Mary Killen during her modelling days emerged on Twitter – and she looks incredible.

Dressed in an A-line mini skirt, fitted turtleneck and platform knee-high boots, the retro black and white picture features Mary leaning against a street lamp.

Fans have also spotted a man in the photo who had turned around to look at Mary – and the question on everyone’s lips is…is that a young Giles?

The photo has sent Twitter into meltdown and fans just couldn’t help but comment on it.

One tweeted: ‘I remember Mary from school days. She through some cracker parties and yes she was hot hot hot’

Another commented:’Giles and Mary are my favourites. She was gorgeous’

Is that Giles behind her spotting her for the first time? — Rob Innes (@RobInnes87) January 19, 2020

A third added: ‘I just knew Mary had to be a hottie back in the day, wow lol.’

Mary and Giles have become fan favourites on Gogglebox – because let’s face it they are just hilarious to watch.

The couple, who now live in Wiltshire met when Mary was just 21.

Their love story began when Giles was studying at Wimbledon Art School, while Mary worked as a model.

The couple joined the popular show in 2015 for the fifth series after being approached to take part by a friend in the production team.

Giles was originally set to appear with his youngest daughter but she didn’t want to take part so Mary was eventually convinced to take part – and we are so glad she did because she is a joy to watch.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Gogglebox’s Amy Tapper opens up on vile trolling as she reveals dramatic three stone weight loss

MORE: Gogglebox relives Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special – but avoids controversial Fairytale of New York ‘ft’ scene





