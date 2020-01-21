gogglebox-star-mary-killen-‘hugely-flattered’-after-fans-mistake-her-for-60s-supermodel

Gogglebox star Mary Killen revealed she’s ‘hugely flattered’ after a photo of a 60s supermodel went viral.

Dressed in an A-line mini skirt, fitted turtleneck and platform knee-high boots, the retro black and white picture has surfaced on social media of what appears to be a younger-looking Mary, when in actual fact it is a model and actress from the 1970s called Susan Shaw (the resemblance is uncanny though).

Although Mary has now cleared up the mix-up as she confirmed the model isn’t actually her.

A spokesperson for Gogglebox commented: ‘We have checked with Mary and although hugely flattered, it is not her. It is a model called Susan Shaw.’

The photo sent Gogglebox viewers into a frenzy and they couldn’t help but comment on it – although some eagle-eyed fans weren’t convinced as they noticed it wasn’t actually Mary.

One tweeted: ‘I remember Mary from school days. She through some cracker parties and yes she was hot hot hot.’

Another commented:’Giles and Mary are my favourites. She was gorgeous.’

A third added: ‘I just knew Mary had to be a hottie back in the day, wow lol.’

But some people just couldn’t help but spot the difference as they commented: ‘That’s Susan Shaw…’

Either way, don’t they look similar?

Mary and Giles have become fan favourites on Gogglebox – because let’s face it, they are just hilarious to watch.

The couple, who now lives in Wiltshire, met when Mary was just 21.

Their love story began when Giles was studying at Wimbledon Art School, while Mary worked as a model.

The couple joined the popular show in 2015 for the fifth series after being approached to take part by a friend in the production team.

Giles was originally set to appear with his youngest daughter but she didn’t want to take part so Mary was eventually convinced to join him – and we are so glad she did because she is a joy to watch.

Gogglebox airs on E4 at 10pm on Friday.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Grange Hill star George Wilson reveals he smashed up loft when career dried up as he opens up about bipolar disorder

MORE: Gogglebox’s Amy Tapper opens up on vile trolling as she reveals dramatic three stone weight loss





