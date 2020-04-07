godzilla-vs.-kong:-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-everything-else-you-need-to-know!-latest-updates!

Brace yourself for the biggest clash of 2020, as two of most favorite monsters are back again. You heard right – Godzilla vs. Kong is coming very soon.It’s true that they have fought before a long time ago, but this time the King of Monsters and Skull Island’s Eighth Wonder of the World will meet again under the banner of Legendary Pictures ever-growing Monster-Verse, with a massive team of talented star and a big budget.The movie was originally going to release on May 29,2020. This was decided almost a year ago, the day after Godzilla: King of the Monsters was released. Then the date was pushed up to a week to May 22 to coincide with Memorial Day weekend. But the date was clashing with a heavy hitter movie the ninth Fast & Furious. So Warner Bros. again pushed the date to May 13, 2020. Although the date is set, it is not rigid, it may change as the studio figure a few things out. But for now, May 13, 2020, is the release date.The film is set to pick up where the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters ended. So it is expected to see familiar from the previous movie to show up again. So far, the actors who have confirmed to return are Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell and Kyle Chandler as her father, Mark Russell.Also returning is Zhang Ziyi, who played dual roles in the previous movie. Some of the new faces that are joining the cast are Alexander Skarsgard as the leader of the military unit. Danai Gurira is also reported to be joining. Also, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, and Rebecca Hall are expected to join.The story will lead to how the showdown between Godzilla vs. Kong didn’t begin with King of the Monsters but with Kong: Skull Island. At the end of King of the Monsters, we see that some of the Titans are moving towards Skull Island. And from an ancient drawing, we learn that Kong & Godzilla have faced off before.