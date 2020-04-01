godzilla-vs-kong:-plot-twists,-release-dates-and-all-the-latest-updates-are-here!

Godzilla vs. Kong, which was initially scheduled to be released in March 2020, is all set to hit the theatres on November 20, 2020.LLC’s MonsterVerse franchise’s fourth film is yet again, directed by Adam Wingard. There is a huge curiosity amongst the fans about why the two heroic characters which have their own reasons to fight against humans, would clash amongst themselves without any reason!?

Godzilla vs Kong Plot

Thanks to the movie’s premise, which can prove to be a slight teasing hint:

”In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages.

As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the EarthEarth forever.”

— Legendary and Warner Bros

The question is, what could be the human conspiracy?

The rumors suggest that it could be Mechagodzilla, Toho’s robot copy of Godzilla. Though it goes without saying that there would be a spectacular battle amongst the two, fan’s suspect as the movie progresses, that the two might join hands to fight against the common enemy ‘The Mechagodzilla’

Fans are super enthusiastic posting tweets on Mechagodzilla

Mechagodzilla made its first appearance in the 1974 Toho film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. If one goes by that movie, then the Mechagodzilla and its creators ( some sort of aliens) were able to fool humans by disguising Mechagodzilla as Godzilla. Will history repeat itself?

The actress Eiza Gonzalez reveals that at the core of the story are “two young girls,” which gives the whole concept an interesting turn. Will it be about Mark’s daughter Madison going on a journey to decide which of them she will ultimately side with?

Godzilla vs Kong Release Date

Well, the fans would have to wait for, but not too long. It is believed to be released on November 20! Exciting indeed!

Till then enjoy the Spotify for Godzilla vs. Kong :

this song ‘Godzilla’ by the Rap God Eminem:

