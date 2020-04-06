godzilla-vs-kong-[exclusive-leaked-spoilers]:-the-epic-5-minute-final-battle-scene-is-out!-is-it-true?-check-it-out-here.

It seems like a new set of information regarding one of the much-anticipated projects Godzilla vs Kong has come to the forefront. These new facts suggest that Monsters will have cool new powers while the giant Ape will have a weapon.

We Might Have Some Exclusive Information Regarding Godzilla Vs Kong!

One o of the biggest spoilers that are doing the round is Godzilla in GVK resembles his King of the Monstersversion, that Godzilla is near 400 feet in height and heavier than King Kong! Well, fans hear up for some intense action on its way.

Not only that but it is reported that in the new film Godzilla is supposedly going to have some new powers as well. However, the details are still kept under wraps at this point.

Take A Look! P.S: Spoilers Ahead Regarding The Upcoming Movie!

Fans don’t need to worry about King Kong as he is given a stone ax which is going to use as the new weapon. Moreover, Kong’s home is at the center of the world with sufficient radiation as well. This explains the fact that although Kong is not blessed with powers he will be gifted with brute force and speed. The action sequence between the two will be a thrill ride for fans.

Moreover, recent footage was shown in Russia which showed something similar to Kong being darker in color with an average-sized head, but things may have changed in the upcoming film that is scheduled to release 20th November 2020 directed by Adam Wingard. The release date might see some changes considering the recent turn of events. However the studio or the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the release date.