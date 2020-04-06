“godzilla-vs.-kong”-by-“warner-bros”-going-to-be-the-biggest-battle:-here-are-the-updates!!!

Godzilla Vs. Kong is the epic battle that fans have been eagerly waiting to watch on the big screens. While the battle goes on, humanity will be fighting for the control of the planet. The movie is directed by Adam Wingard, and the screenplay writing has been done by Terry Rossio.

The movie was shot in Hawaii and Australia. The most anticipated movie is all set to hit theaters on 20 November 2020. The distribution of the film will be done in 3D and 2D formats by Warner Bros. Let’s take a look at all that we know about the movie.

The most recent detail of the movie that has been divulged is the villains. Yes, this time around, you will see not one but two villains in the movie. Kong toy line has revealed to us two new Titans- Mechagodzilla and an unknown Titan. When it comes to Mechagodzilla, it is not much surprising as we have already seen the Titan be teased in King of the Monsters.

A lot of rumors have been floating around after this disclosure. We can mostly think that while Godzilla will have to battle Kong initially, both of them will eventually team up together to fight these two brand new Titans. A fight scene footage of the movie was shown by Warner Bros at Brazil CCXP convention. This clip soon spread on social media. The clip shows Godzilla battling King Kong on top of a structure, and we can also see that Kong is now the same size as Godzilla.

This though, was not an unknown fact as Skull Island previously showed Kong’s parents bones that seemed to be a lot much bigger in size. The movie stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hal, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick, Eiza González, and Demián Bichir in some of the core roles. Godzilla vs. Kong is expected to be one of the most spectacular cinematic experience in 2020.