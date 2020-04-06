“god-of-war-5”-is-coming-soon!-game-releasing-along-with-ps5.

The mythological action adventure video game God of War has been among the fan favourites for more than a decade. Its newest installment God of War 5 is very much anticipated. Since a lot of people have resorted to playing video games while being under lockdown, the thrill for a new game has much increased.

God of War 4 surpassed many milestones of its predecessors. It made a link with the Norse Mythology in the series. Fans were fairly certain that there will be another chapter in the life of Kratos. The executive heads from Sony Santa Monica quickly made the reports that the next part is currently being worked on.

At first it was believed that it will be released in late 2020. The game’s production has been delaying for several reasons. Since there is still skepticism about PS5 and its release the game will no doubt be released at the same time as the new console.

It all depends on PS5’s release. If the console is released by the end of 2021 then we will be seeing the game releasing in the earlier months of 2022. Since the world is experiencing the coronavirus pandemic, that’s why there is such a big delay.

God of War 5 will only be playable on the Sony PS5 console. This strategy was also used for its earlier games to increase the sale of the console. PC gamers won’t have to worry since Sony will definitely release the game for PC too.

Let’s hope that the whole process of production and development goes without any trouble and we see our favourite warrior, Kratos once again.