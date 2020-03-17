Goblin Slayer Season 2 Confirmed, We Will Soon Have Trailer, Plot.

The Anime Universe is full of excitement, of new series, new genres. Anime is a dark fantasy and the Anime ‘Goblin Slayer’ falls under Dark theme. The writer of series is Kumo Kagyu and the illustrations are taken care of by Noboru Kannatsuki. The Goblin Slayer has a similar story as very manga has, the series was first famous as manga and then turned in to anime series.

Also, an amine movie Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown was announced to be released on 1st of February 2020. The popularity of the show has assured the acclaimed public, though we haven’t heard of any official announcement of the upcoming series.

Yes, the show is renewed for a new season, but we don’t have any assured dates or word about the progress toward Goblin Slayer. It has not been yet specified when will be the next season will hit the screen. Well, the show had some backlash for its inappropriate graphics scenes, nevertheless, the show has a huge fanbase.

Plot

The plot of the story is in the world of fantasy, a group of men are tasked to fight goblins and they have a company of priestess during their job. They follow the guild and follow their orders, they have to take up any available jobs. Well, the priestess is inexperience always ending up in the trouble, so how is she going to tackle goblin.

When the finale of the show was aired, one message was appeared, that read, Goblin Slayer Will return. Well, the anime is adapted version of the manga and we still have much to get on the screen but we don’t know what makers have for us. We may have Dark Elf as the antagonist who is a member of the evil sect for the second season.