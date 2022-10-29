Gobert laughs, the Lakers miss each other again

Last night in the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers (111-102), thanks in particular to a very good Rudy Gobert. For LeBron James and his family, the start of the season is still just as complicated.

Zero out of five: the nightmare continues for the Lakers. Already beaten four times at the start of the NBA season, one of the two Los Angeles franchises again suffered defeat, on the night of Friday to Saturday. On the move in Minneapolis, the Californians were dominated by the Minnesota Timberwolves of a very good Rudy Gobert (111-102). While the visitors had to compose without Anthony Davis, package due to back pain, the French pivot took the opportunity to feast in front of his Target Center audience. In just over 37 minutes of play, “Gobzilla” had 22 points (7 of 11 on shots and 8 of 12 on free throws), had 21 rebounds and also had two assists, one steal and two blocks for only a lost ball. Thanks to their new number 27, as well as Anthony Edwards (29 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists), the Wolves have signed a fourth success in six games at the start of the year. and confirm the hopes placed in them.

A new record for James

Conversely, the Lakers continue to disappoint, making their worst start to the season in franchise history since 2015-16. While Darvin Ham had tried to use Russell Westbrook (16 points and 8 rebounds) off the bench as a 6th man, the result was no better than in the first meetings of LA. Once again, LeBron James (28 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists) was too alone to hope to finally start the season of his people. During this defeat, however, the Lakers star took the opportunity to enter a little more into NBA history by becoming the player who has accumulated the most games with 20 points or more with 1,135 games under his belt, one more now than Karl Malone. Not sure that the interested party is fully satisfied by this record given the situation… Especially since it will again be necessary to rub shoulders with the Denver Nuggets of Nikola Jokic in a few days in Los Angeles. The return of Davis would then do the greatest good to avoid a 6th defeat in a row and an even deeper crisis.

With this basketball LeBron James becomes the All-Time leader in NBA History in 20-point games (1,135)! 👑 Congrats LeBron 👏 pic.twitter.com/boYPPdaY4X — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022

BASKETBALL – NBA / REGULAR SEASON

Friday, October 28, 2022

Detroit Pistons- Atlanta Hawks : 112-136

Orlando Magic –Charlotte Hornets: 113-93

Boston Celtics- Cleveland Cavaliers : 123-132 (ap)

Toronto Raptors- Philadelphia Sixers : 90-112

Washington Wizards- Indiana Pacers : 117-127

Milwaukee Bucks – New York Knicks: 119-108

Minnesota Timberwolves – Los Angeles Lakers: 111-102

San Antonio Spurs –Chicago Bulls: 129-124

Denver Nuggets – Utah Jazz: 117-101

Phoenix Suns – New Orleans Pelicans: 124-111

Portland Trail Blazers –Houston Rockets: 125-111