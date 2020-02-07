Goalie
52
METASCORE
2020
METASCORE
Mixed or average reviews
based on 4 Critic Reviews
52
USER SCORE
No score yet
tbd
RELEASE DATE: February 7, 2020
Movie Details & Credits
|
Release Date:
February 7, 2020
| Not Rated
Starring:
Éric Bruneau, Georgina Reilly, Janine Theriault, Jonny Harris, Kevin Pollak, Mark O’Brien, Matt Gordon, Owen Maggs, Steve Byers, Ted Atherton
Summary:
Biopic of the life of legendary NHL goaltender Terry Sawchuk.
Director:
Adriana Maggs
Genre(s):
Biography, Drama, Sport
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
111 min
Awards & Rankings
Watch Now
Metascore
52
Positive:
1
Mixed:
3
Negative:
Critic Reviews
88
Brad Wheeler
Feb 6, 2020
Director Maggs tells a tough, sympathetic story in an imaginative way that makes Goalie feel like a war story.
Read full review
50
Movie Nation
Roger Moore
Feb 6, 2020
O’Brien and Pollack have nice chemistry, and the darkened rinks, offices and under-lit houses give the picture a pervasive, tragic gloom that the sketchy but conventionally structured story never lives down to.
Read full review
40
Frank Scheck
Feb 6, 2020
The episodic screenplay lacks narrative momentum, and the use of faux-documentary commentary by older versions of Sawchuk’s colleagues (played by actors) doesn’t come across convincingly.
Read full review
40
Michael Rechtshaffen
Feb 6, 2020
A probing though ponderously episodic drama that ultimately feels as stitched together as Sawchuk’s frequently unmasked mug.
Read full review
User Score
tbd
Positive:
Mixed:
Negative:
User reviews are not available for this movie until February 7, 2020.
