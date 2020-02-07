search…

52

METASCORE

2020

METASCORE

Mixed or average reviews

based on 4 Critic Reviews

52

USER SCORE

No score yet

tbd

RELEASE DATE: February 7, 2020

Movie Details & Credits

|

Release Date:

February 7, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

Éric Bruneau, Georgina Reilly, Janine Theriault, Jonny Harris, Kevin Pollak, Mark O’Brien, Matt Gordon, Owen Maggs, Steve Byers, Ted Atherton

Summary:

Biopic of the life of legendary NHL goaltender Terry Sawchuk.

Director:

Adriana Maggs

Genre(s):

Biography, Drama, Sport

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

111 min

Awards & Rankings

Metascore

52

Positive:

1

Mixed:

3

Negative:

Critic Reviews

88

Brad Wheeler

Feb 6, 2020

Director Maggs tells a tough, sympathetic story in an imaginative way that makes Goalie feel like a war story.

Read full review

50

Movie Nation

Roger Moore

Feb 6, 2020

O’Brien and Pollack have nice chemistry, and the darkened rinks, offices and under-lit houses give the picture a pervasive, tragic gloom that the sketchy but conventionally structured story never lives down to.

Read full review

40

Frank Scheck

Feb 6, 2020

The episodic screenplay lacks narrative momentum, and the use of faux-documentary commentary by older versions of Sawchuk’s colleagues (played by actors) doesn’t come across convincingly.

Read full review

40

Michael Rechtshaffen

Feb 6, 2020

A probing though ponderously episodic drama that ultimately feels as stitched together as Sawchuk’s frequently unmasked mug.

Read full review

User Score

tbd

Positive:

Mixed:

Negative:

User reviews are not available for this movie until February 7, 2020.

