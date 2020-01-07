goair-flight,-en-route-to-varanasi,-returns-to-delhi-after-engine-glitch

The aircraft is being inspected and rectified, officials said. (File)

New Delhi:

A GoAir A320neo aircraft en route to Varanasi on Tuesday had to return to Delhi as one of its engines developed a mid-air snag, a government official said.

“G8186 Delhi-Varanasi flight had to return to Delhi on Tuesday evening as one of the PW engines developed high vibration,” said the official.

In response to a query from news agency PTI regarding the incident, a GoAir spokesperson said the flight with 50 passengers on board did an air turn back “in the interest of safety due to a technical glitch”.

After the turn back, the flight landed safely at Delhi airport, the spokesperson noted.

“The aircraft is being inspected and rectified by GoAir engineering team. Alternate flight arrangements are being explored to accommodate the passengers to their destination. GoAir regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers,” the spokesperson added.

Aviation regulator DGCA had decided on December 24 to inspect all PW engines, which have been used for more than 3,000 hours, of GoAir’s A320neo planes.

As Pratt and Whitney engines of IndiGo’s A320neo family aircrafts have also been facing similar incidents, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on October 28 ordered it to replace 16 PW engines, which have been used for more than 3,000 hours, within 15 days.

Worried about the safety aspect, the DGCA issued further orders to IndiGo on November 1 last year, telling it that all 97 A320neo family aircraft in its fleet must have modified PW engines by January 31, 2020 “at all costs”.