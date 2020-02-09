go-behind-the-scenes-of-‘macgyver’-ahead-of-tonight’s-season-four-premiere-on-cbs

Go Behind-The-Scenes Of ‘MacGyver’ Ahead Of Tonight’s Season Four Premiere On CBS

News
John koli0

February 7, 2020 at 12:24 pm

Phoenix is back! An all-new season of MacGyver premieres tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT with “Fire Ashes Legacy = Phoenix.” In the kickoff to the show’s fourth season we will see Ex-MI6 agent Russ Taylor (Henry Ian Cusick) recruiting former Phoenix Foundation members Mac, Riley, Bozer, Matty and Desi to hunt down a bioweapon that’s planned to be used by a mysterious organization for a devastating attack on a major U.S. city.
Check out the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at season four and be sure to tune in tonight for an all-new MacGyver, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.

Comments

Related Posts

john-ivison:-rookie-minister-retreats-after-stepping-into-news-regulation-minefield

John Ivison: Rookie minister retreats after stepping into news regulation minefield

John koli
millions-paid-to-file-their-taxes-last-year-—-and-didn’t-need-to

Millions paid to file their taxes last year — and didn’t need to

mariya smith
eye-opener-at-8:-biden-hopes-for-better-results-in-new-hampshire

Eye Opener at 8: Biden hopes for better results in New Hampshire

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *