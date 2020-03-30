go-behind-the-scenes-of-apple’s-home-before-dark-in-this-exclusive-sneak-peek

Apple TV+’s next series looks as gritty as other crime dramas you’ve seen like Ozark or Truth Be Told, but there is one key difference: the protagonist is a fourth-grader. 9-year-old Brooklynn Prince leads Home Before Dark, an investigative thriller inspired by real-life journalist Hilde Lysiak, who used her investigative journalism skills to solve a cold case murder when she was still in middle school. TV Guide can exclusively reveal that all 10 episodes of the series will drop on April 3, and we also have a behind the scenes sneak peek at the show, which introduces you to Brooklynn and the real Hilde. While Home Before Dark isn’t a biographical tale of Hilde’s introduction to journalism, it is inspired by her story. In the Apple version, Hilde starts investigating a local murder in a sleepy Washington town when she discovers a decades-old cold case — and that her father (Jim Sturgess), a former journalist himself who had given up the trade, might be involved. Together, they team up to find the truth and deliver justice for the slain victims. Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

“I wanted to inspire kids that they don’t just have to be in boxes that adult put them in because of their age or gender, or something stupid like that,” Lysiak says in the clip. Lysiak’s passion for journalism inspired her real-life father to also love the craft again, and their bond is what sets the foundation for the relationship between Hilde and her father in the show. And while the main star and inspiration behind the show might be young, it’s a series that’s meant to be taken as seriously as any detective drama starring someone in their 30s.

All 10 episodes of Home Before Dark will be available to stream on Friday, April 3 on Apple TV+. Brooklynn Prince, Home Before DarkPhoto: Apple TV+