glow-season-4-:-the-wrestling-queens-to-be-back-in-summer??long-wait-is-over!!

GLOW web TV series is an American comedy-action-drama. Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch created this fun-filled series. The GLOW season was released on 23rd June , 2017. The show portrays the life of an actress named Ruth Wilder,who struggles in her life. Ruth was introduced into the glittering and mesmerizing world of ladies wrestling. She then meets different women with their own aims and goals along the journey.GLOW season 3 delivered everything the audience craved for. The show handled serious social issues like racism and inequality, brilliantly within the safe circle of comedy and drama.Season 3 seemed to have ended abruptly and left no clue for the next season .The ladies deicide to split up at the airport ,leaving the gang shattered . Sam and his daughter started doing movies together. Camren left their group and Ruth rejected Debbie’s offer of a directing job to pursue her career in performance.The audience waits to see the Glorious Ladies of Wrestling to meet at Los Angeles.Everybody is anxiously waiting for the ladies to perform in Debbie’s new wrestling show. The next Season may take a different turnover as Debbie ensures a lot of new faces to be seen in the screen. They haven’t revealed much information. But the creators seems confident enough to assure that they are ready with the entire story.Alison Brie will be back as Ruth Wilder. Betty Gilpin as her ex-close friend Debbie. Arrow’s Sydelle Noel as Cherry Bang. Singer Kate Nash casted as Rhonda Richardson.Along with them we can see Marc Maron as Sam Sylvia, Britt Baron as Justine Biagi, Gayle Rankin as Sheila and also Kia Stevens as Tammé.An official release date is not announced yet.But taking into consideration the release of Season 3 , Season 4 is expected to be out in summer.Audience can be ready for it probably by August last.Well, the fact that this will be the final season will be disheartening. But the cast and crew has it all set to deliver the best shot in the series for their fans.